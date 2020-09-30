Opus for Person-to-Person holding coat drive in October

Beginning Friday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 25, new and gently used coats in all sizes for adults and children will be accepted. Collection boxes are on display at local businesses around town including Ring’s End, Palmer’s Market, Make-Modern, Havyn, The Bar Method Darien, Dance on the DL, Lanphier Day Spa, Sipstirs, Nielsen’s Florist and Garden Shop, and Darien Butcher Shop.

Donations are also being accepted at Person-to-Person headquarters at 1864 Post Rd. in Darien (behind St. Luke’s Church) during business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 to 12 p.m. every other Saturday.

Person-to-Person headquarters will also host a drive-through donation day on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with volunteers stationed under an outdoor tent to provide a quick and contactless way to drop off coats.

The coats are collected for Person-to-Person’s public ‘Keep Norwalk Warm’ event which occurs annually in partnership between Person-to-Person, Biersdorf and the Norwalk police department. The event to distribute coats is free and open to the public.

Typically held in early November, the date, location and additional details of this year’s distribution, including how to register to receive a coat for each family member, will be announced in October. Strict state and local pandemic protocols will be followed.

Person-to-Person anticipates an even greater demand this year due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Person-to-Person provided over 900 coats to Norwalk city residents in a single day. For a complete list of drop-off locations/addresses and an Amazon wish list link for preferred coats and sizes, please visit opus4p2p.org.

Opus for Person-to-Person is a charitable organization whose mission is to support Person-to-Person through fundraising efforts and public awareness. Fundraisers help P2P provide goods and services to more than 25,000 individuals and families in our communities who lack basic necessities and resources. For more information on this growing organization of more than 200 women and how to get involved, visit opus4p2p.org.

Person-to-Person, Inc. was established in 1968 to provide low-income individuals and families living in Lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services. With locations in Darien and Norwalk, and a warehouse and mobile food pantry in Stamford, the Person-to-Person service area includes Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton. For more information, including how to receive assistance or to volunteer, visit: www.p2phelps.org or contact us at 203-655-0048.