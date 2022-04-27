Operator of sunken Japanese tour boat had previous accidents MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press April 27, 2022 Updated: April 27, 2022 10:02 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — The head of the company that operated a tourist boat that sank off northern Japan with 26 people aboard said Wednesday he approved the trip despite a broken communication device and forecasts of rough weather, as officials investigated previous accidents involving the company.
The sightseeing boat Kazu 1 with two crew was taking 24 passengers, including two children, on a scenic tour of Shiretoko National Park on the northeastern side of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, when it sent a distress call Saturday afternoon saying it was sinking.
