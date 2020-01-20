Only Republican on county commission picked as its chairman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The sole Republican on the Bernalillo County Commission has been elected to serve as its chairman.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Lonnie Talbert was elected to the leadership post last week in a 3-2 vote.

Democratic Commissioners Charlene Pyskoty and Steven Michael Quezada supported Talbert.

Democrats Debbie O’Malley and Jim Collie voted against Talbert, instead voting for O’Malley to be chair.

Pyskoty touted Talbert’s independent voice and past support of immigrants and recognition of the climate crisis.

O’Malley said Democrats should stick together in the era of President Donald Trump and that it was county voters who decided to put a Democratic majority on the commission.