Online giving event takes on new meaning, pen pals form

An annual, 24-hour online giving event to New Hampshire nonprofits is taking on new meaning this year as the groups face the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a coordinator said.

Donors can contribute to www.NHGives.org starting at 6 p.m. on June 9.

Eligible organizations must register before June 1.

“Organizations are rising to the needs of their communities, even while they’ve lost revenue from cancelled fundraising events and programs," Kathleen Reardon of the NH Center for Nonprofits said.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday, 1,491 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, and 42 had died.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

___

PEN PALS

Residents in two New Hampshire long-term care centers have become pen pals to help deal with the coronavirus-related isolation.

The Eagle Times reports residents at Sullivan County Health Care in Unity and Summercrest Senior Living in Newport are exchanging letters.

“I think there is something about taking the time to write a note to someone that money can’t buy. It’s something that a person cherishes,” Summercrest resident Gloria Stetson said.