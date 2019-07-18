Online campaign kicked off for Darien’s 200th birthday

The buzz around Darien’s 200th birthday celebrations just got another boost with a new website and social media platforms to update the community about events and plans to celebrate the town’s birthday in 2020.

Information on Bicentennial events and projects is now available at www.darienct.gov/2020 and social media posts can be found by searching “@DarienCT200” on Instagram and Twitter, or “DarienCT200” on Facebook.

”We are eager to share the news about plans for 2020 and we encourage residents to visit these online community forums often for updates on the celebrations and to find out ways to get involved,” said First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.

The webpage contains the bicentennial logo (and guidelines for its use), the town’s 2020 mission statement, a list of the 2020 Bicentennial Committee members and the dates of the official Bicentennial events. Soon, the webpage will also include links to social media, a 2020 event calendar and information on sponsorship opportunities.

The town’s official 2020 Bicentennial Logo was designed by Darien High School students Charlie Callery, Will Henry Harmon and Kelly Niederreither, a project spearheaded by Sarah Lexow Keena, the 2020 Bicentennial Committee’s Youth Liaison. The logo will appear on all official town 2020 correspondence and its official merchandise. The logo will also be offered to any town non-profit organization that is holding a special celebration to mark the bicentennial, and to official sponsors of the town’s 2020 celebrations. More information on guidelines for the use of the Bicentennial Logo is available at www.darienct.gov/2020.

“We are hoping that residents share the bicentennial logo and posts with family and friends to encourage participation and raise awareness about what is sure to be a memorable commemorative year,” said Alan J. Miller, chairman of the town’s 2020 Bicentennial Subcommittee.

Dates and venues have been finalized for the 2020 events (see the full listing of the planned 2020 events below) and projects include a historical marker project and a town-wide mailing to inform residents about the events.

To participate, volunteer or donate visit www.darienct.gov/2020 or email info.darien2020@gmail.com.

Events:

Bicentennial Opening Ceremony

Friday, Jan. 10 in the evening

Town Hall Auditorium, 2 Renshaw Road

Darien: 1820 Champagne Gala Exhibit Opening

Friday, March 20 at 7:30 pm

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Hwy North

Weed Beach Festival’s Bicentennial Bash

Saturday, June 6

Anniversary Day

Friday, June 12 in the early evening

Slawson Cemetery, Hanson Road

Heritage Day Celebration

Saturday, June 13

Darien Historical Society & other locations