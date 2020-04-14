One car broken into, two stolen from Darien homes — at least two unlocked

Motor vehicle burglary

On April 10, a a Miles Road resident told police that at some point during the overnight hours, their 2014 Toyota Rav4 had been burglarized. The vehicle had been unlocked and was found with the driver’s door slightly ajar. Nothing appeared to be missing. A surveillance camera caught the male suspect walking up to the vehicle on April 10 at 12:47 a.m.

Stolen motor vehicles

On April 7, a Norman Lane resident said at some time during the overnight hours, his 2019 Mercedes SL450 was stolen from his driveway. The resident stated the vehicle was locked and the keys were inside his residence, but there were no signs of forced entry in the area where the vehicle had been. Contact was made with Mercedes’ Motor Vehicle Recovery Unit who were able to determine the vehicle was located on Dande St. in Bridgeport. The Bridgeport Police were notified and confirmed the location of the vehicle. Detectives responded to the vehicle to process it for evidence.

On April 10, a Devonshire Drive resident said that at some point during the overnight hours his 2019 Audi Q5 had been stolen from his driveway. One of the keys had been left in the vehicle. A second vehicle in the driveway had been entered, but nothing appeared to be missing.