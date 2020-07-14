One July night resulted in six different crimes in Darien

A Darien police car. A Darien police car. Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close One July night resulted in six different crimes in Darien 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Various crimes were committed in Darien over the night over July 11 into July 12, including a burglarized gas station, a stolen car, and several motor vehicle burglaries.

Commercial theft

In the early morning hours of July 12, Darien Police responded to the Exxon Gas station on the report of a burglar alarm indication from that business. Officers on scene found an unsecured door and, once inside, discovered the cash register drawer open. Nothing else appeared to be disturbed. An employee arrived on scene and confirmed that an unknown quantity of cash had been in the register upon closing for the night. He also informed officers that six cartons of cigarettes were missing, each one costing $150. Detectives responded to the scene to process for evidence.

Motor vehicle theft

On July 12, a Christie Hill Road resident said that his dog began barking at about 5 a.m. which caused him to wake up, at which time he heard a vehicle accelerating. The complainant looked outside and saw that his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was missing from the driveway. Upon further inspection he could see evidence that his second vehicle, a 2008 Mercedes sedan, had been entered. The vehicle had been unlocked and nothing appeared to be missing.

Motor vehicle burglaries

On July 11, a Woodland Drive resident told Darien Police their unlocked 2012 Lexus RX was entered during the overnight. The contents of the glove compartment had been emptied onto the front seats and a pair of air-pods were missing.

On July 12, a Christie Hill Road resident said their unlocked 2019 Porche Panamera was entered during the overnight. The contents of the glove compartment had been emptied onto the front seats but nothing appeared to be missing.

Also on July 12, a Camp Avenue resident said their unlocked 2019 Jaguar E had been entered was entered during the overnight. The contents of the glove compartment had been emptied onto the front seats and a women’s bathing suit had been removed. The suit located on the roadway nearby.

Also on July 12, another Christie Hill Road resident said that they found their unlocked 2004 Volvo wagon had been entered during the overnight hours. The center console and glove box were found ajar. Found to be missing was a Macbook valued at $900. The complainant further discovered that their 2014 Toyota Rav-4, which had been parked in the garage, had been entered. The garage door had been open, and the vehicle left unlocked. Approximately $1.00 in change was missing.