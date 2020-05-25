Omaha nursing home reports 8th death from coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eighth resident at a western Omaha nursing home has died from COVID-19, as Nebraska health officials reported three new deaths and 145 news cases of the virus.

The Life Care Center of Elkhorn in Omaha reported its latest death on Sunday, along with news that eight residents of the care center who had previously tested negative for the virus have now tested positive, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The facility said last week that it would retest all residents who initially tested negative on May 11.

The new test results bring the number of residents and former residents who have tested positive to 68, and the facility said in a news release that 55 residents are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms at the nursing home. Seven are being treated at local hospitals.

Of 140 center employees tested for the coronavirus since April 27, 30 have tested positive, with five having recovered and returned to work.

The state’s online coronavirus tracking site said the three new deaths Sunday brings the state’s total deaths since the outbreak began to 150. A total of 12,134 people have tested positive for the virus in Nebraska.

