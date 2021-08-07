Olympic Latest: France earns gold for 1st volleyball medal

TOKYO (AP) \u2014 The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year\u2019s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic: ___ MEDAL ALERT France made sure its first Olympic volleyball medal would be gold, beating the Russians in five sets in a breakthrough win for a country that had no history of success. The French had only qualified for the Olympics four times before this year and never made it past the quarterfinals. But they made it through the knockout stage to earn the gold despite being forced to a fifth set after blowing a 2-0 lead in the final. Jean Patry rallied the French late in the fifth set with a kill and an ace to put them ahead 13-11. Antoine Brizard then surprised the Russians when he sent a soft shot over the net instead of setting it to give France match point and they won it 15-12 when Maxim Mikhaylov\u2019s shot went wide. Argentina beat Brazil in five sets for the bronze medal. ___ MEDAL ALERT Malcom scored in the 108th minute and Brazil won its second consecutive gold medal in men\u2019s soccer with a 2-1 victory over Spain. Brazil also won gold on home soil five years ago at the iconic Maracana Stadium. Neymar struck the winner in a 5-4 shootout after a 1-1 draw with Germany. Brazil had a 1-0 lead at the half, but Mikel Oyarzabal tied it for Spain in the 61st minute off a cross from Carlos Soler. The Brazilians won a penalty kick in the 37th minute after a collision between Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon and Matheus Cunha. Richarlison, who led the field in Japan with five goals, took the penalty, which sailed well over the goal to keep the game scoreless. Brazil took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Davi Alves popped the ball high into the box to keep it in play and Cunha slotted it just inside the post. Gil Bryan nearly scored in the 88th for Spain, but his shot hit the crossbar and the match went to extra time. Spain won the gold medal in 1992 and was also seeking its second Olympic title. Brazil advanced to the final 4-1 on a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw with Mexico in the semifinals while Spain got past host Japan 1-0 on Marco Asensio\u2019s goal in the 115th minute. Mexico downed Japan 3-1 in the bronze medal match in Saitama on Friday. ___ MEDAL ALERT France won the Olympic gold medal in men\u2019s handball by beating Denmark 25-23 in the final. France led by six goals early in the second half before Denmark came back to make it a one-goal game in the final minute. Ludovic Fabregas managed a steal and empty-net goal with six seconds left to secure the victory. France was playing its fourth consecutive men\u2019s Olympic final after winning in 2008 and 2012 and losing to Denmark in 2016. The French women\u2019s team plays the Russian team for gold on Sunday. Spain beat Egypt 33-31 for the bronze medal. ___ MEDAL ALERT Mariya Lasitskene won the Russian team's first gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Games. The three-time women\u2019s high jump world champion added an Olympic gold medal to her collection with a winning height of 2.04 meters. Lasitskene moved into first place when she cleared 2.02 meters on her first jump. She had missed early attempts before clearing 1.96, 1.98 and 2 meters. Nicola McDermott of Australia was leading until she missed her first attempt at 2.02. She cleared it on her next attempt for a national record but missed all three attempts at 2.04. Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine finished with bronze after clearing 2 meters. ___ MEDAL ALERT A Japanese team of All-Stars fulfilled a determined national mission to win the Olympic baseball gold medal for the first time, beating the United States 2-0 behind Munetaka Murakami\u2019s third-inning home run. Masato Morishita and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and the Japanese men (5-0) matched the accomplishment of the women\u2019s softball team, which upended the Americans for their second straight gold medal. Several hundred people who appeared to be Olympic volunteers cheered on Japan in a largely empty 34,000-capacity Yokohama Stadium, some wearing orange Japan jerseys and matching facemasks on the warm and humid night. America, the nation that introduced baseball to Japan in 1872, finished 4-2. Teams were denied access to all 40-man roster players and many eligible top prospects by Major League Baseball and its clubs, hindering the U.S. and other countries whose top players are in MLB. ___ There were no bad exchanges this time as the U.S. men won their first gold medal in a track race at the Tokyo Games with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay. The U.S. men didn\u2019t reach the final of the 4x100-meter relay, but the 4x400 team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin was never really in trouble as they completed four laps of the Olympic oval in 2 minutes, 55.70 seconds. It was a fifth gold for the U.S. men in the 4x400 since 1996. The Netherlands took silver in a national record 2:57.18 and Botswana won bronze in 2:57.27. ___ MEDAL ALERT Britain\u2019s Joseph Choong set an Olympic record to win the men\u2019s pentathlon Saturday, matching the gold medal won by Britain\u2019s Kate French in the women\u2019s event. Choong finished third in the event\u2019s swimming, first in fencing, 14th in riding and 15th in laser-run to set a new Olympic mark of 1,482 points. Egypt\u2019s Ahmed Elgendy won silver and Woongtae Jun of South Korea won bronze. Britain is the first country to win the men\u2019s and women\u2019s individual modern pentathlon at the same Olympic Games. ___ MEDAL ALERT Allyson Felix has won her 11th Olympic medal, combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory. The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy in this one. Poland finished second, 3.68 seconds behind, and Jamaica finished third. Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 on Friday night, now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of the 11 medals, seven are gold. ___ MEDAL ALERT Iran\u2019s Sajad Ganjzadeh has won the Olympic gold medal in men\u2019s over-75 kilogram karate after final opponent Tareg Hamedi was given a disqualification penalty for kicking Ganjzadeh hard in the upper body or head. Ganjzadeh left the Budokan tatami on a stretcher after falling motionless onto his back from the spectacular kick by Hamedi, who led the bout 4:1. Ganjzadeh moved his arms before he was carried away. After the officials conferred, a hansoku penalty was issued to Hamedi and Ganjzadeh was declared the winner. Hamedi, who left the mat in tears, still won Saudi Arabia\u2019s second-ever silver medal, but missed out on its first gold. Hamedi\u2019s amazing kick was the final strike of karate\u2019s Olympic debut tournament. The sport is not on the program for Paris in 2024, and its long-term Olympic future is up in the air. Hamedi overcame Japan\u2019s Ryutaro Araga in the semifinals. Araga\u2019s bronze surprisingly was the host nation\u2019s only kumite medal in Tokyo. Karate proliferated in Japan and spread throughout the globe during the 20th century. U\u011fur Akta\u015f of Turkey won the other bronze. ___ MEDAL ALERT Japan\u2019s Yui Susaki defeated China\u2019s Yanan Sun by technical superiority, 10-0, to win the women\u2019s freestyle wrestling 50-kilogram final. Susaki, 22, added Olympic gold to her two world titles. It was Japan\u2019s fourth Olympic gold in women\u2019s wrestling out of six weight classes. Sun had won an Olympic bronze medal at 48kg in 2016. Azerbaijan\u2019s Mariya Stadnik won her fourth Olympic medal. She won her match for bronze by technical superiority, 10-0 over Mongolia\u2019s Namuuntsetseg Tsogt Ochir. She previously had won two silvers and a bronze. American Sarah Hildebrand defeated Ukraine\u2019s Oksana Livach by technical superiority, 12-1, for the other bronze. ___ MEDAL ALERT Neeraj Chopra has won India\u2019s first gold medal in Olympic track and field with a throw of 87.58 meters to clinch the javelin title at the Tokyo Games. India\u2019s only previous medals in Olympic track and field were two silver medals won by Norman Pritchard in the 200-meters and the 200-meter hurdles at the Paris Games in 1900. Chopra was the first athlete from India to win gold in javelin at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games and he has set a new benchmark in Tokyo. He held off athletes from the Czech Republic to finish atop the podium. Jakub Vadlejch took silver and former world champion Vitezslav Vesely bronze. ___ MEDAL ALERT Feryal Abdelaziz of Egypt has won the first Olympic karate gold medal in women\u2019s over-61 kilogram kumite, beating Azerbaijan\u2019s Iryna Zaretska to win Egypt\u2019s second Olympic gold medal since 1948. The 22-year-old Abdelaziz went ahead on a yuko with 28 seconds left in a cagey final bout. She scored again three seconds later and hung on for a 2:0 victory celebrated with a primal scream. Egypt has been competing at the Olympics since 1912, but Greco-Roman wrestler Karem Gaber\u2019s gold in Athens in 2004 was the nation\u2019s only other gold in the past 73 years. Gong Li of China and Sofya Berultseva of Kazakhstan won bronze. Japan\u2019s Ayumi Uekusa was eliminated before the finals, ending a rough Olympic year for the karate champion. Uekusa spoke out earlier this year against Japanese karate official Masao Kagawa, saying he had bullied her and injured her with a bamboo sword. Kagawa resigned. ___ MEDAL ALERT Sweden has defeated Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. jumping team in a jump off for the gold medal. Springsteen and teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward each moved cleanly through the shortened jump-off course and did so with a combined time of 124.2 seconds. Peder Fredricson, the final Swedish rider, needed to circle the track in 40.30 seconds or better without error and cruised to a time of 39.01 for the country\u2019s record fourth gold medal but first since 1924. The Americans also entered this week with three golds. France had a clear line to a second straight gold when its final rider, Penelope Leprevost, took the course. Needing to finish with fewer than five points to win without a jump off, Leprevost\u2019s horse refused twice, disqualifying her and the rest of the French team. That left the Americans and Swedes tied for the lead with eight penalties apiece, necessitating the jump off. Springsteen, the daughter of rockers Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfia, gets a silver in her Olympic debut. ___ MEDAL ALERT Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway surged ahead as he rounded the last curve and set an Olympic record to win the 1,500-meters at the Tokyo Games. Ingebrigtsen ran behind world champion Timothy Cheruiyot for most of the race before kicking late to win the gold medal in 3 minutes, 28.32 seconds, beating the record of 3:31.65 set by Abel Kipsang of Kenya two days earlier in the heats. Cheruiyot, who missed initial selection for the Olympics and was a late addition because another runner was cut from Kenya\u2019s team, took silver in 3:29.01. Josh Kerr of Britain won bronze. Kipsang placed fourth. ___ MEDAL ALERT The Russian Olympic Committee\u2019s Abdulrashid Sadulaev defeated American Kyle Snyder 6-3 in the men\u2019s freestyle 97-kilogram final. Snyder was the Olympic gold medalist at 97kg in 2016 and is a two-time world champion. Sadulaev was the Olympic gold medalist at 86kg in 2016 and is a four-time world champion. Sadulaev led 6-0 in the final minute. Snyder scored two on a takedown and one on a step-out to make it 6-3 before Sadulaev held on. Cuba\u2019s Reineris Salas defeated Azerbaijan\u2019s Sharif Sharifov for bronze. Salas, 34, had never won a world title or an Olympic medal. Sharifov, 32, won Olympic gold in the 84kg category at the 2012 London Olympics and earned bronze at 86kg in 2016. In the other bronze medal match, Italy\u2019s Abraham Canyedo Ruano defeated Turkey\u2019s Suleyman Karadeniz 6-2. ___ MEDAL ALERT Russian Svetlana Romashina has won the seventh gold medal of her Olympic career, leading her team to gold in the artistic swimming team event. Romashina has won or been on the winning team of every single event she\u2019s participated in at four Olympics. The only other athletes who have won at least seven Olympic golds without ever claiming silver or bronze are Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and American jumper Ray Ewry, who both won eighth golds in track and field. The rest of the ROC team included: Vlada Chigireva, Aleksandra Patskevich, Marina Goliadkina, Svetlana Kolesnichenko, Alla Shishkina, Polina Komar and Maria Shurochkina. Romashina teamed with Kolesnichenko to win the duet on Wednesday. The Russians were heavy favorites in a sport they have dominated for more than two decades. Their last Olympic loss in what was then known as synchronized swimming came at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Performing to \u201cParade of Planets\u201d by Denis Gornizov, with planet designs on their swimsuits, ROC was awarded 98.8000 points for the free routine and finished with a total of 196.0979 points after also leading the technical routine. China finished 2.5669 points behind to take the silver medal and Ukraine was 5.7961 behind for bronze. ___ MEDAL ALERT Sifan Hassan won the 10,000 meters for her second gold and third medal of the Tokyo Olympics after entering three long-distance races. Hassan burst past world-record holder Letesenbet Gidey on the final turn and won in a time of 29 minutes, 55.32 seconds. It completed an astonishing 5,000 and 10,000 double for the Ethiopian-born runner, who now competes for the Netherlands. She also won a bronze in the 1,500 meters. Her victory in the 10,000 was her sixth race in eight days in Tokyo. Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain took silver in 29:56.18 and Gidey, having led for most of the race, faded for the bronze as she had no answer to Hassan\u2019s finish. Four runners didn\u2019t finish race on another humid night at the Olympic Stadium. ___ MEDAL ALERT Japan\u2019s Takuto Otoguro defeated Azerbaijan\u2019s Haji Aliyev 5-4 to win the men\u2019s freestyle wrestling 65-kilogram final. Otoguro\u2019s best result had been a world title in 2018. Aliyev was a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist at 57kg and a three-time world champion. Bronze medalists were the Russian Olympic Committee\u2019s Gadzhimurad Rashidov and India\u2019s Bajrang Punia. ___ Jessica Springsteen\u2019s final ride at her first Olympics has put the American team in medal contention at the Equestrian Park. Springsteen\u2019s horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, front-hoofed a rail for a four-point penalty but was otherwise lightning quick and clean around the course. Springsteen\u2019s ride followed a perfect circuit from Olympic veteran Laura Kraut for the Americans, and the U.S. entered the final round tied with Sweden and Belgium for second with four points. France leads with two. The 29-year-old Springsteen -- daughter of rockers Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa -- failed to qualify for the finals in the individual event earlier this week. She\u2019s picked up four penalty points in each of her three runs spanning the individual and team competitions. ___ German world champion Jonathan Horne has left the Budokan tatami on a stretcher after getting hurt in his elimination-round kumite bout in men\u2019s 75-kilogram Olympic karate. Horne withdrew from the Olympic tournament about 30 minutes later. Horne appeared to injure his arm during a sparring exchange with Georgia\u2019s Gogita Arkania. The 32-year-old karateka collapsed to the mat in pain and was eventually taken away for medical attention. Horne was the world champion at 84 kilograms in 2018, and he won the European title at the same weight earlier this year. He was among the favorites in this lower division in the Olympic debut of karate, which concludes its three-day run Saturday night. ___ MEDAL ALERT Israel\u2019s Linoy Ashram won the gold medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual competition, ending Russia\u2019s decades-long dominance in the sport. Ashram, 22, edged out a pair of Russian identical twin sisters who were the favorites heading into Tokyo. Dina Averina, 22, placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth place. Alina Harnasko of Belarus won the bronze medal. Russia has swept the rhythmic gymnastics gold medals in every Olympics since 2000. But Ashram\u2019s victory Saturday, her country\u2019s first ever in rhythmic gymnastics, breaks their streak. Her nearly flawless performance included a club routine set to Beyonce\u2019s \u201cCrazy in Love\u201d and dancing with a ribbon to a techno remix of the Jewish folk song \u201cHava Nagila\u201d while dressed in a blue and white feathered leotard. ___ MEDAL ALERT The Danish team of Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov won the return of the men\u2019s Madison to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Hansen and Morkov won just three of the 20 sprints but were consistent enough through the 200-lap race to finish with 43 points. That was three more than Britain, which earned silver on a tiebreaker, and France, which took the bronze. The much-loved Madison, once a staple of track cycling, returned to the Olympics for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Games. In fact, three riders who took part in the last Madison were still around 13 years later for its return: Morkov of Denmark, Kenny de Ketele of Belgium and Germany\u2019s Roger Kluge. The race involves teams of two whipping each other around in a relay. One rider is considered in the race at a time, though they can switch at any juncture, and points are awarded to the top four finishers in each 10-lap segment. ___ MEDAL ALERT The U.S. has won its third consecutive gold medal in women\u2019s water polo, pounding Spain 14-5 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics. Maddie Musselman scored three times and Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves as the U.S. improved to 134-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. After falling 10-9 to Hungary in group play in its first loss at the Olympics since the 2008 final, the U.S. ripped off four straight wins by a combined score of 63-26. The U.S. joins the men\u2019s teams from Britain (1908-1920) and Hungary (2000-2008) as the only countries to win at least three straight water polo titles at the Olympics. The U.S. is the only team to medal in each of the six editions of the women\u2019s tournament at the Games. Maica Garcia had two goals for Spain, which also lost to the U.S. in the 2012 final. The silver medal matches the country\u2019s best finish in the women\u2019s competition. ___ MEDAL ALERT Cao Yuan became the first diver to win gold medals in three different Olympic events with a thrilling duel off the 10-meter platform at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Cao completed another dominating performance by the mighty Chinese team, which was nearly perfect at these games. Yang Jian took the silver, just 1.95 points behind his teammate in a scintillating capper. Yang nailed his final dive, receiving a string of 9.0s and 9.5s for a forward 4 1\/2 somersaults with a 4.1-degree of difficulty -- the hardest dive that anyone attempted. Yang came up out of the water, pumping his fists. But Cao was the final diver to go off the tower. While his dive wasn\u2019t as difficult, his marks were even better -- two perfect 10s, every other score a 9.5. That was enough to give him the gold with 582.35 points, with Yang taking the silver with 580.40. Britain\u2019s Tom Daley was the only diver who gave the Chinese a real challenge before finishing with 548.25 for the bronze. He now had four Olympics medals in his career -- one gold and three bronze. China\u2019s only slip-up in Tokyo came in the 10-meter synchronized, where Cao and Chen Aisen settled for silver behind Daley and Matty Lee by a mere 1.23 points. That miniscule margin was the only thing stopping a perfect run at the Tokyo pool by the world\u2019s greatest diving nation.. The Chinese were 1-2 in all four individual events, to go along with three golds and a silver in synchronized. The 26-year-old Cao added to the golds he won on the 3-meter springboard at the 2016 Rio Games and in 10-meter synchro at the 2012 London Olympics. He also became only the second man to win medals in all four Olympic diving events after Russia\u2019s Dmitry Sautin. Americans Jordan Windle and Brandon Loschiavo finished ninth and 11th, respectively. ___ A German coach has been suspended after she was filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the Olympic women\u2019s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the showjumping round. That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance at winning the gold medal. The International Modern Pentathlon Union says it reviewed footage showing Raisner \u201cappearing to strike the horse ... with her fist\u201d and that \u201cher actions were deemed to be in violation of (the rules).\u201d Raisner\u2019s suspension only applies for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics, which end Sunday. It wasn\u2019t immediately clear if she had been supposed to have any role in Saturday\u2019s men\u2019s competition in modern pentathlon. ___ Argentina won its second Olympic medal ever in men\u2019s volleyball, rallying to beat in five sets in the bronze medal game on Saturday. The only other medal the Argentinians won in the sport came in Seoul in 1988 when they also beat Brazil for the bronze. The Russians play France for the gold medal. ___ MEDAL ALERT Busenaz S\u00fcrmeneli of Turkey has won the women\u2019s welterweight gold medal in Tokyo, persevering through a difficult final against China\u2019s Gu Hong to win Turkey\u2019s first-ever boxing gold. S\u00fcrmeneli won the final 3:0 with two even scorecards after a bout filled with holding and awkward exchanges. They were caused almost completely by Gu, whose awkward, hold-heavy style confounded opponents on her way to silver. Gu was docked a point early in the second round for holding, but would have won the fight on two judges\u2019 scorecards without the deduction. S\u00fcrmeneli battered Gu late in the second round with the power and athleticism that made her arguably the most impressive fighter in the 100-woman Tokyo field. Turkey had won only two silvers and two bronzes in gold in its Olympic history before S\u00fcrmeneli\u2019s run to the first Olympic title at women\u2019s welterweight, one of two women\u2019s divisions added to the Olympics in Tokyo. Oshae Jones of the United States and Lovlina Borgohain of India won bronze. Jones is one of four medalists for the most successful U.S. boxing team since 2000, while Borgohain is the third boxing medalist in India\u2019s Olympic history. ___ MEDAL ALERT Brazil\u2019s Hebert Sousa won the men\u2019s middleweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in shocking fashion when his bout with Ukraine\u2019s Oleksandr Khyzhniak was stopped by a third-round knockdown. The top-seeded Khyzhniak thoroughly dominated Sousa for the first two rounds and appeared to be cruising to Ukraine\u2019s fifth-ever boxing gold. But Sousa caught Khyzhniak with a counter left hook during an exchange in the third, and Khyzhniak went to the canvas hard. The referee waved off the bout while Khyzhniak got up begged to continue, adding another instance to a series of Tokyo stoppages that would be considered far too early in professional bouts. Sousa, who beat second-seeded Gleb Bakshi of Russia in the semifinal, joins lightweight Robson Concei\u00e7\u00e3o as the only boxing gold medalists in Brazil\u2019s Olympic history. Concei\u00e7\u00e3o won his historic gold at home in Rio de Janeiro. Bakshi and Eumir Marcial of the Philippines won bronze medals in likely the most talent-stacked division in Tokyo. ___ Hungary has earned the country\u2019s first medal in women\u2019s water polo, beating the Russian team 11-9 for bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. Vanda Valyi scored three times for Hungary, which finished fourth in each of the last three Games. Rita Kesthelyi had two goals. Hungary was clinging to a 10-9 lead in the final seconds when Alda Magyari stopped a long shot by the Russian Olympic Committee\u2019s Nadezhda Glyzina. Magyari then threw the ball into the open net for the clinching goal. Hungary beat the U.S. in group play, handing the Americans their first loss at the Olympics since the 2008 final. It outlasted the Netherlands in the quarterfinals before losing to Spain. Spain plays the U.S. for gold later Saturday. Hungary\u2019s men\u2019s team \u2014 the winningest country in the the Olympics\u2019 oldest team sport with nine gold medals \u2014 also plays for bronze Sunday against Spain. Glyzina, Anastasia Simanovich and Ekaterina Prokofyeva each scored two goals for the Russian team, which won bronze in 2016. Anna Karnaukh made six saves. ___ MEDAL ALERT The International Olympic Committee has closed a potential disciplinary case against two Chinese gold medalists who wore pin badges of Mao Zedong on the Olympic podium. International Olympic Committee spokesman Christian Klaue says Chinese team officials gave assurances the athletes were warned and the incident will not be repeated. At the medal ceremony Monday for the women\u2019s track cycling sprint, Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi wore pin badges of Mao, the founding leader of communist China. The gesture tested the limits of Olympic Charter Rule 50, which prohibits political statements on the podium at the Tokyo Games. The rule will also apply at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. ___ MEDAL ALERT Stoyka Krasteva of Bulgaria has capped her impressive run through the Tokyo Olympics with the women\u2019s flyweight boxing gold medal. She beat top-seeded Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey 5:0. The 36-year-old Krasteva, a 2012 Olympian who returned to boxing in 2019 after a break, dominated her final four opponents to win Bulgaria\u2019s fifth-ever boxing gold and its first since Daniel Petrov in 1996. Bulgaria had won just one bronze in boxing since 2004. Cakiroglu lost the final decisively, but still won Turkey\u2019s third-ever silver medal in boxing and sixth medal overall. Teammate Busenaz Surmeneli has another shot at Turkey\u2019s first boxing gold in the welterweight final later Saturday. Huang Hsiao-wen of Taiwan, the 2019 world champion, and Tsukimi Namiki of Japan won bronze in the lightest women\u2019s weight class. ___ MEDAL ALERT Galal Yafai has won Britain\u2019s first boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, beating Carlo Paalam of the Philippines 4:1 in the flyweight final. Yafai, the 28-year-old younger brother of two professional boxers from Birmingham, is a two-time Olympian who had an impressive run in Tokyo. He finished by knocking down Paalam in the first round of the gold medal bout and going on for a comfortable win. Britain\u2019s powerhouse team has won two silvers and two bronzes to go with Yafai\u2019s gold in Tokyo. Middleweight Lauren Price fights Sunday for another gold. Paalam fell just short of winning the first Olympic boxing gold medal in the history of the Philippines after knocking off defending gold medalist Shakhoibidin Zoirov on his way to the final. The Filipino team is still heading home from Tokyo with two silver medals and a bronze after winning just five boxing medals in their entire previous Olympic history. Ryomei Tanaka of Japan and Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan won bronze medals. Yafai beat Bibossinov in a thrilling semifinal. ___ MEDAL ALERT Nelly Korda has given the Americans a sweep of gold medals in golf, holding on for a one-shot victory in a thrill-a-minute finish to the Olympic women\u2019s golf competition. Korda led by as many as three shots on the back nine. In the end, she needed two putts from just inside 30 feet on the 18th hole for par and a 2-under 69. Mone Inami of Japan made bogey from a plugged lie in the bunker on the 18th hole and faced a playoff against Lydia Ko of New Zealand for the silver medal. For the 23-year-old Korda, it was another glittering moment in her dream season. She won her first major championship six weeks ago and rose to No. 1 in the world for the first time. Now she has an Olympic gold medal and leaves no doubt who\u2019s the best in women\u2019s golf. Xander Schauffele won the gold for the men last Sunday. Aditi Ashok of India delivered one of the great putting performances to stay in reach. She had a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th that slid by the hole and kept her off the podium by one shot. ___ MEDAL ALERT The U.S. has won its fourth straight Olympic men\u2019s basketball gold medal, holding off France 87-82. Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Americans and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time gold medalists in men\u2019s basketball. Durant already became the leading scorer in U.S. men\u2019s history in this tournament. He scored 30 points in the gold-medal games in 2012 and 2016, and nearly got there again this time. France defeated the U.S in the teams\u2019 opening game in this tournament, snapping the Americans\u2019 25-game winning streak in the Olympics. The French almost beat them again Saturday while attempting to win their first gold in men\u2019s basketball. They had to settle for a third silver, having also finished second to the U.S. in 1948 and 2000. Slovenia and Australia will play later Saturday for the bronze medal. ___ MEDAL ALERT Germany has won the men\u2019s kayak four 500 meters to make Ronald Rauhe the first man to medal in canoe sprint in five Olympic Games. The 39-year-old Rauhe is also the second-oldest gold medal winner in men\u2019s canoe sprint. Only Sweden\u2019s Gert Fredriksson was older at 40 in 1960. The German kayak was trailing Spain at the 250-meter mark before rallying to win by 0.226 seconds. Spain won silver and Slovakia won bronze. The men\u2019s kayak four 500 at the Tokyo Games replaced the kayak four 1,000, which was held from 1964 to 2016. ___ MEDAL ALERT Hungary has won the gold medal in the women\u2019s kayak four 500 meters. New Zealand\u2019s Lisa Carrington missed a fourth medal of the Tokyo Games when the Kiwi boat finished fourth. Hungary finished 0.61 seconds clear of silver medalists Belarus and Poland won the bronze. The New Zealand kayak was in medal position halfway through the race before fading late. Carrington had already won three gold medals, in the single 200 and 500 and 500 pairs. She has five gold medals in her Olympic career and six overall. ___ MEDAL ALERT Christian Sorum and Anders Mol beat Russia in the men\u2019s beach volleyball gold medal match, earning Norway\u2019s first medal in the sport. The top-seeded Norwegians beat the reigning world champions 21-17, 21-18 in an intermittent rain at the Shiokaze Park venue overlooking Tokyo Bay. With Qatar\u2019s victory over Latvia for the bronze earlier Saturday, all three countries on the podium -- and all six players -- are first-time medalists. In fact, the only repeat medalist in either the men\u2019s or women\u2019s divisions was American April Ross, who won gold with Alix Klineman on Friday. Ross had also won silver in London and bronze in Brazil. Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy led 8-4 before giving up six straight points, including one when Mol landed on Krasilnikov\u2019s foot. The Russians called timeout and limped to their bench for treatment, but the match resumed and Norway extended the lead to 15-11. The second set was tied 12-12 before Norway scored four points in a row and never trailed again. ___ MEDAL ALERT Brazil\u2019s Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos won the men\u2019s 1,000 meters canoe sprint and Moldova\u2019s Serghei Tarnovschi took the bronze medal five years after his similar result in Rio de Janeiro was stripped because of a performance-enhancing drug violation. China\u2019s Liu Hao, the 2019 world champion, won the silver medal. Queiroz dos Santos was the Olympic silver medalist in 2016. Tarnovschi was suspended for four years after his doping violation. He was able to return to the Olympics in Tokyo because of the one-year delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. ___ China\u2019s Cao Yuan is on track to become the second man to win Olympic medals in all four diving events. Cao and his teammate, Yang Jian, led 12 men into the final of men\u2019s 10-meter platform diving on Saturday. Cao totaled 513.70 points for six dives. Yang was second at 480.85. The Chinese had some of the highest degree of difficulty in the semifinals. Cao already owns Olympic medals in 10-meter platform synchro, individual 3-meter springboard, and 3-meter springboard synchro. Russia\u2019s Dimitriy Sautin was the first man to win medals in all four Olympic diving events. Britain\u2019s Tom Daley, the 2012 bronze medalist, advanced to the final later Saturday in fourth. American Jordan Windle finished ninth and his teammate, Brandon Loschiavo, was 10th to reach the 12-man final. ___ MEDAL ALERT China\u2019s Mengya Sun and Shixiao Xu have won the country\u2019s first medal in women\u2019s canoe sprint by winning the gold in the canoe double 500 at the Sea Forest Waterway. The 2019 world champions finished 2 seconds clear of Ukraine\u2019s Anastasiia Chetverikova and Liudmyla Luzan. It was the second medal for Luzan, who took bronze in the single 200. Canada\u2019s Laurence Vincente Lapointe and Katie Vincent took the bronze medal in third. Vincent won the silver medal in the 200. ___ MEDAL ALERT Qatar has won the bronze medal in men\u2019s beach volleyball, the first medal in the sport for the country \u2014 or any country in the Middle East. Cherif Younousse Samba and Ahmed Tijan beat Latvia 21-12, 21-18 in the third-place match on Saturday morning at the Shiokaze Park venue. Younousse knuckled the winning point over Edgar Tocs\u2019 block attempt, then ran toward the stands pointing at the few fans who were there to cheer him on. Then he dropped to his knees and planted his forehead in the sand. Martins Plavins was trying to earn his second bronze medal, to go with the one he won in London. Instead, he and Tocs finish fourth -- just as the Latvian women did a day earlier. ___ MEDAL ALERT Peres Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women\u2019s marathon, withstanding the heat and humidity while running through the streets of Sapporo. Jepchirchir finished in a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds in a race moved up an hour to avoid the heat. A smattering of fans lining the course applauded as the Tokyo Games moved north for the marathons and race walks. Her teammate Brigid Kosgei was second and American Molly Seidel, a relative newcomer to the marathon stage, took home the bronze. A race that was moved to Sapporo to avoid the extreme heat in Tokyo found little relief on a winding course through the city. The starter\u2019s gun went off a minute after 6 a.m. local time under sunny skies and with a temperature reading of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius). It climbed to nearly 86 degrees (30) near the finish, with a humidity of around 65%. There were 88 runners entered in the field, with more than a dozen recording a did not finish. That included world champion Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya. ___ More AP Olympics: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/2020-tokyo-olympics