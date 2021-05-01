Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winning 'Moonstruck' star, dies at 89 BROOKE LEFFERTS, Associated Press May 1, 2021 Updated: May 1, 2021 5:33 p.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 1988 file photo, Actress Olympia Dukakis, winner of a Golden Globe for "Best Performance in a Supporting Role" and Cher, winner of the "Best Performance by an Actress in a musical or comedy", hold the awards they received for performances in the hit movie "Moonstruck" at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 1988 file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis poses with cousin Olympia Dukakis during fundraiser in New York.
FILE - In this May 24, 2013 file photo, Actress Olympia Dukakis is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her stage work in front of the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this April 11, 1988 file photo, Olympia Dukakis holds her Oscar at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angles after being honored at the 60th Academy Awards as best supporting actress for her role in "Moonstrck."
FILE - In this June 26, 2011 file photo, Actress Olympia Dukakis, a celebrity Grand Marshall for the 41st annual Gay Pride parade, waves to the crowd while being driven past them in San Francisco.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 1989 file photo, stars of the film Steel Magnolias from left: Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts and Daryl Hannah pose for a photo in New York.
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2014 file photo, Olympia Dukakis attends a screening of Lifetime's "Big Driver" in New York.
MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Olympia Dukakis, the veteran stage and screen actor whose flair for maternal roles helped her win an Oscar as Cher’s mother in the romantic comedy “Moonstruck,” has died. She was 89.
Dukakis died Saturday morning in her home in New York City, according to Allison Levy, her agent at Innovative Artists. A cause of death was not immediately released, but her family said in a statement that she had been in failing health for months.
