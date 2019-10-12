Oldest captive Asiatic black bear dies at Springfield zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials at a Springfield zoo say that the oldest living Asiatic black bear in captivity has died.

Henson Robinson Zoo announced Friday that the bear named Mandy was euthanized after veterinarian staff members assessed her when she started exhibiting unusual behaviors.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that Mandy was born in West Virginia in 1984 and moved to Henson Robinson in 1986. She and her companion Boo-Boo lived together for more than 33 years.

Zoo director Jeff Mitchell says Mandy was "wonderful, fun-loving, slightly stubborn."

The oldest Asiatic black bear ever recorded lived to age 42. Their typical lifespan is 25 to 29 years.