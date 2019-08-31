Old Town Hall Homes becomes The Royle at Darien

Out with the old, in with the new — Once construction is complete, Old Town Hall Homes will now be called The Royle at Darien.

In regard to how the new name was chosen, in addition to being the former location of Town Hall, the senior affordable housing complex — at 719 Post Road —was originally the site of Royle Elementary School.

The name of Old Town Hall Homes “had outlived its usefulness,” Housing Authority Chairman Joe Warren said.

“We had a bunch of emails talking about different possibilities,” added Warren, in regard to what to name the housing complex.

“On schedule”

The project is on schedule and should be complete by next year.

The biggest news, according to Warren, is all the financing is now in place.

“The financing is finally signed, sealed, and delivered,” Warren said.

“This happened last week,” he added.

“We are happy, all the in-ground work has been done, Warren said. “The drainage, the sewer line — all the underground work. They poured the footings, so you can see the outline of the concrete.”

Leasing at The Royle

For more information on leasing at The Royle, email management (Imagineers) at RoyleAdmin@imaginnersllc.com or call 860-768-3470. Additionally, interested residents may also visit theroyledarien.com. Applications are expected to be available towards the beginning of 2020.

The development won’t begin accepting applications until the building is about half way complete, according to Warren.

The reason for this is “once you start applying, there is a time limit under state regulations, because this is low and moderate income housing for seniors age 55 and older. The information is only good for several months so if we do it too early, we have to do it all over again. This would make more paperwork for everyone,” Warren said.

“If we tell you that you might get housing here and you sign a lease, and then for whatever reason we run two months late in getting a completed date, you are stuck,” he added. “We don’t want people desperately needing housing and we don’t have it ready for you.”

Background

The Darien Housing Authority (DHA) owns and operates the Old Town Hall Homes. The current complex of six buildings and 30 apartments will be demolished and replaced with a new stand-alone building with 55 units.

All 20 former senior residents of the Old Town Hall Homes development had to be relocated. Demolition began in February and the project is expected to take about 18 months.

