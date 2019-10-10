Old Farm Road closed by Tokeneke School Thursday morning

A Darien police car. A Darien police car. Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Old Farm Road closed by Tokeneke School Thursday morning 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Darien Police have advised Old Farm Road is closed in front of Tokeneke Elementary School due to a downed tree and broken utility pole with wires across the road. The school can only be accessed via Driftway Lane and the south end of Old Farm Rd. The Police Department and Board of Education have coordinated to facilitate the safe flow of bus traffic and student drop off. Please allow extra time to travel to and from that area.