Oklahoma reports additional death, 55 new COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials on Monday reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The Department of Health reported the latest death was a Tulsa County woman older than 65 who died Friday.

The state's latest report brings the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 7,205 and the total number of deaths to 348. The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

More than half of Oklahoma's reported deaths, 181 in total, have been residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities, according to health department data. Three staff members of those facilities also have died, the state reported.

