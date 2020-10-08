Oklahoma officer arrested, charged with sexual assault

PURCELL, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma police officer was arrested and charged Thursday with felony sexual battery after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her while he was on duty, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.

Purcell police officer Jason Baca, 41, was arrested after turning himself in, according to an OSBI statement. Court records show Baca was released from the McLain County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

Baca is accused of sexually assaulting a 37-year-old woman in August while he was on duty. The OSBI reports Baca has been on paid administrative leave since the agency launched its investigation. Messages left Thursday with Purcell Police Chief Bobby Elmore weren't immediately returned, and court records don’t indicate if Baca has hired a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Baca started working for the Purcell Police Department in 2019, the OSBI reported.