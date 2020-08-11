Oklahoma chief resigns after alleged threat by board member

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Executive Director has resigned after he says he was threatened by a board member.

Steve Bickley resigned in a letter to the board effective Friday after receiving alleged threats from Allen McCall, a retired judge, who sent him an email accusing him of imposing his personal anti-death penalty beliefs on the board and staff.

In the email to Bickley, McCall said he would move for his termination and would ask to appear before the state’s multicounty grand jury to present evidence of multiple law violations by Bickley and others, according to Tulsa World.

In his letter of resignation, Bickley said board members were actively seeking to create conflict between himself and staff and he could no longer tolerate his work environment.

“I have been threatened for doing my job,” Bickley wrote.

Pardon and Parole Board Chairman Robert Gilliland said the board this month is expected to vote on a resolution expressing appreciation for Bickley’s service.

The board appointed Deputy Director Melinda Romero as interim director pending the outcome of a search for Bickley’s replacement.