Oklahoma Legislature approves bills for next year's budget

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House and Senate on Tuesday passed several bills that make up the state's $7.7 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

The House passed a package of bills to temporarily divert some funds dedicated for public pensions and transportation projects to be used instead to help shore up next year's budget. The pension funds are additional revenue the state has been allocating each year to help improve the solvency of the state's public pensions.

Meanwhile, the Senate passed the general appropriations bill and several other budget measures, including one authorizing the use of tobacco taxes to help fund a Medicaid expansion in the state.

The Legislature announced a budget deal Monday that cuts most state agencies by 4%, but House and Senate leaders said Gov. Kevin Stitt's staff was not involved in negotiations and it's unclear if the governor plans to sign off on the package.

All of the bills passed Tuesday with veto-proof margins.