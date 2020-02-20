Oklahoma House panel rejects permitless carry repeal bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma House committee overwhelmingly rejected a bill on Thursday to repeal a new law that allows most adults to carry firearms without a background check or training.

Despite the 11-1 vote against his bill by the House Public Safety Committee, Rep. Jason Lowe, an Oklahoma City Democrat, vowed to continue fighting the law with a signature-gathering effort to put a question on the ballot to repeal it.

“I believe this law is absolutely dangerous," Lowe said. “It's a ticking time bomb, and it's been an absolute disaster."

Dubbed permitless carry by its opponents, the new law allows must adults to carry firearms, concealed or openly, without a license. It was the first measure signed into law by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and it took effect in November.

Oklahoma's Republican-led Legislature has embraced numerous bills that expand gun rights in Oklahoma. The committee on Thursday approved a bill to expand the state's “Stand Your Ground" law that allows someone to use lethal force when defending themselves.

Last week, the Senate approved a bill that would allow more public school teachers to carry firearms in their classrooms.