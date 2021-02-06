Ojibwe language professor hopes class will promote healing

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Alex DeCoteau, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is teaching a class in the Ojibwe language online this semester at Minot State. University DeCoteau believes it is the first time MSU has ever offered a class in Ojibwe.
“I’m hoping indigenous students will get an amount of healing from the genocide that has prevailed our history with colonization,” DeCoteau said in an email to the Minot Daily News. “I’m hoping the non-indigenous students will learn that Ojibwe people and culture are not a threat to their own.”