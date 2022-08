BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State regulators are investigating the spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in northwestern North Dakota.

Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said Hess Corp., the pipeline's owner, reported the saltwater spill near Ray on Aug. 15, and estimated its size at 8,400 gallons (31,797 liters). Rockman said Monday the spill now appears to be at least 100 times that.