Ohio sees 6 more deaths, passes 6,500 COVID-19 infections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Health officials in Ohio reported Sunday the state saw six additional deaths and more than 200 new cases of infection from the COVID-19 virus.

The state Health Department's tally indicated 6,518 cases have occurred, up from 6,250 a day earlier. The state has seen 253 deaths related to the coronavirus.

The pandemic has caused nearly 2,000 hospitalizations in Ohio, with about 600 people needing treatment in the intensive care unit.

