Ohio man falls to death from I-65 bridge in NW Indiana

MANSON, Ind. (AP) — An Ohio man who was helping clean up a crash scene along Interstate 65 in northwestern Indiana fell to his death when he stepped backward over a highway bridge's railing, police said.

Curtis Woodside of Fairfield, Ohio, died early Tuesday following his fall from the I-65 bridge near the small community of Manson, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Woodside, 32, was stuck in northbound lanes of I-65 after they were closed following a crash on that bridge late Monday involving a semi truck that was hauling avocados. He left his vehicle to help a wrecker clean up the crash scene about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Lafayette, Indiana State Police said.

Woodside was walking backward about 12:30 Tuesday and didn’t know how close he was to the edge of the bridge when he fell over its railing, which stands just over 2 feet (61 centimeters) tall, the Journal & Courier reported.

He fell more than 27 feet (8.2 meters) to the ground below. Emergency medical crews were unable to revive Woodside, the sheriff’s office said.