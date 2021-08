COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to delay its ruling that Volkswagen is subject to Ohio anti-tampering laws that carry the potential of hundreds of billions of dollars in damages. The court allowed the delay while Volkswagen appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court.

At issue is the 2015 scandal in which the automaker was found to have rigged its vehicles to cheat U.S. diesel emissions tests. The company ultimately paid more than $33 billion in fines and settlements.