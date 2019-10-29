Ohio high court again refuses to hear abortion clinic appeal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is again refusing to hear an appeal from the Dayton area's last abortion clinic as the facility fights to avoid closure.

The court in August decided against hearing the Women's Med Center challenge to the state's operational rules that put the clinic's future in question. The facility asked the court to reconsider . The court declined on Tuesday.

Messages seeking comment on that were left for the attorneys representing the clinic and the state.

Ohio health officials had revoked a license for the center in Kettering because it couldn't get a written patient-transfer agreement from local hospitals as required by law.

Supporters of the clinic have argued the transfer rules were medically unnecessary and politically motivated.