Ohio elections chief announces new public integrity unit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Republican elections chief on Wednesday announced a new public integrity unit in response to what he called Americans' “crisis of confidence” in the electoral process even while acknowledging the state's reputation for secure voting.
The unit, taking effect next week, will consolidate and highlight the Ohio secretary of state's investigative work and eventually have one or more dedicated investigator, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a statement. Those investigators won't start until after the General Election, however.