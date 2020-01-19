Officials to celebrate Martin Luther King at annual ceremony

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island political, community and religious leaders are celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. at the state's annual commemoration of the civil rights leader.

The public is invited to the event, beginning at 4 p.m. Monday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Providence.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and other elected leaders plan to attend.

The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission organizes the annual celebration. State Rep. Raymond Hull, a Providence Democrat, leads the commission and will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Hull said on Friday that with the turmoil in the nation today, it's important to look back and reflect on what King stood for and how he brought people together to cure injustices.

The commemoration includes speeches, awards and performances by the Ebenezer Baptist Church Choir and RPM Voices of Rhode Island. Monday's holiday recognizes the civil rights leader, who was born 91 years ago on Jan. 15, 1929.