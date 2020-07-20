Officials: repair of Colorado's Capitol will cost $1 million

DENVER (AP) — Colorado officials say the cost of cleaning up vandalism to the state Capitol building is expected to total more than $1 million.

Officials say the damage occurred during protests against police violence that started May 28 in Denver after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protests have continued as a result of the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a choke-hold by suburban Denver police.

A fence was constructed around the building to start repairs, which officials said were delayed due to ongoing vandalism, the Denver Post reported.

The money for the repairs will come from the Office of the State Architect and the state's Risk Management Property Fund.

Doug Platt, a spokesman for the Department of Personnel and Administration, said the work is expected to continue until at least winter.

“Our goal is always to make sure the building is ready for the legislative session in January, especially with the windows and doors," Platt said.