Officials order cleanup at Iowa plant rocked by explosion

Iowa officials have ordered an asphalt shingle recycling company shut down and its Marengo plant cleaned up and stabilized after an explosion last week injured about half its workers and forced nearby evacuations.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued the emergency order Friday to C6-Zero, requiring it to immediately stabilize hazardous conditions at the plant, to remove all solid waste on-site and to clean up contaminated soil and water. The order also warns the state could seek tens of thousands of dollars in fines a day until the cleanup is done.