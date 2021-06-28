Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral cease-fire in Tigray June 28, 2021 Updated: June 28, 2021 2:13 p.m.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Monday declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire in its Tigray region after nearly eight months of deadly conflict and as hundreds of thousands of people face the world’s worst famine crisis in a decade.
The statement carried by state media came shortly after the Tigray interim administration, appointed by the federal government, fled the regional capital, Mekele, and called for a cease-fire on humanitarian grounds so that desperately needed aid can be delivered. Meanwhile, Mekele residents cheered the arrival of Tigray forces.