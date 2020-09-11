Officials encourage rodeo attendees to get tested for virus

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) — Health officials in Delaware are encouraging anyone who attended a recent rodeo event to get tested for the coronavirus.

The Delaware State News reported Thursday that Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay has expressed serious concerns about the potential for community spread.

“We want to make sure that everyone who attended that event knows they’re at risk," Rattay said. "It is important that anyone attending the event get tested as soon as possible to identify if they have been infected by the virus that causes COVID-19 and that they take the steps to isolate and protect their friends and family from also contracting the disease.”

The News Journal reported that as many as 1,500 people attended the event in Bridgeville in Sussex County. Video shows hundreds of people packed together throughout the day and into the evening. Many were not wearing face masks.

Outdoor gatherings can have no more than 250 people under the state’s coronavirus restrictions.