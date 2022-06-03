Officials: Man fatally shot 2 women, self in Iowa church lot

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Nirmalendu Majumdar/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Nirmalendu Majumdar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





AMES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities planned to release more details Friday about a shooting outside an Iowa church in which a man fatally shot two women before apparently killing himself.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames. Sheriff’s Capt. Nicholas Lennie declined early Friday to give the ages and names of those killed, but confirmed that they were adults.