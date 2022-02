NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Hundreds of people who were given a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a New Haven clinic will need another jab after health officials said late Friday that vials of the Pfizer vaccine were improperly refrigerated.

As many as 650 people were administered shots of the vaccine over a 6-week period between Dec. 23 and Feb. 7 at a New Haven Health Department clinic, according to the Hartford Courant.