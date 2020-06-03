Officials: Blaze that destroyed business intentionally set

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A blaze that destroyed an unoccupied business on the south side of Topeka was intentionally set, fire officials said Wednesday.

The fire at the payday loan business was reported around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Topeka Fire Department said in a news release. Arriving firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the building, which was once a gas station.

A fire report said an initial investigation showed the fire was the result of arson. No one was injured.

Fire officials say it was the second fire at the business in recent months. A fire in late February at the Loansmart business caused some $100,000 in damage.

No arrests in the case have been reported.