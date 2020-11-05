Officials: 8 deaths, more than 500 additional COVID-19 cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island health officials reported more than 500 new positive cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths on Thursday.

About 180 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, according to health officials.

The latest average positivity rate in Rhode Island is 3.44%. State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Rhode Island the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test encounters using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

More than 1,200 people have died and more than 35,000 have tested positive for the virus in the state since the pandemic started.

__

HOSPITAL VISITS

A major hospital operator in the state is restricting visits at its facilities.

Care New England said general visitation at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence is temporarily suspended.

Maternity patients may have a birth partner, surgical patients may have a support person and two support persons can be identified for each infant in the NICU.

The organization also announced restrictions at Bradley Hospital in East Providence and Kent Hospital in Warwick.

On Monday, Lifespan temporarily suspended all visits at its hospitals, which include Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, and Newport Hospital.