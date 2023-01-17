Officials: 18-month project to snarl busiest Nevada highway

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An 18-month-long construction project starting Tuesday will snarl traffic on Interstate 15 while crews raise and widen a key interchange serving the Las Vegas Strip, transportation officials said.
The $305 million project has been dubbed “Dropicana” by the Nevada Department of Transportation. That's a reference to the scheduled demolition of the Tropicana Avenue overpass so it can be rebuilt wider for traffic and safer for pedestrians near some of the city’s biggest casino-hotels and venues, including Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena.