Official named to monitor primary in third Colorado county

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state has appointed a supervisor to monitor Tuesday's primary elections in a third county after some residents received ballots with wrong state House districts and others received ballots that didn't include a county commissioner's race.
The state Republican Party had called for supervision of the Democratic clerk and recorder's office in Pueblo County after Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, appointed supervisors to oversee elections in two other counties where GOP clerks were accused of tampering with voting equipment.