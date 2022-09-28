Official: Gas leaks around 1/3 of Denmark's CO2 emissions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Nord Stream pipeline leaks pumping huge volumes of natural gas into the Baltic Sea could emit the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday.
Kristoffer Böttzauw, head of the Danish Energy Agency, said emissions from the three leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines correspond to approximately 32% of annual Danish carbon dioxide emissions. Danish emissions in 2020 were approximately 45 million tonnes of CO2.