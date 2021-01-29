Official: California deputy fabricated ambush by gunman

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (AP) — counA San Francisco Bay Area deputy who last year alleged he had been ambushed by a gunman and saved by his body camera was arrested Friday for felony vandalism and filing a false police report, authorities said.
Santa Clara County Sheriff Deputy Sukhdeep Gill lied when he told officials he was on patrol duty in Morgan Hill the night of Jan. 31, 2020, when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, hitting his body camera, spokesman Sgt. Michael Low of the Santa Clara County Sherriff's Department said in a statement.