Officers won't be charged in fatal shooting at McDonald's April 5, 2022 Updated: April 5, 2022 1:33 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Activists gather for a vigil on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 near the McDonald's restaurant in Gaithersburg, Md. where Ryan LeRoux, a 21-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police on July 16. Officials say four Maryland police officers won’t be charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Black man in a McDonald’s drive-thru last summer. News outlets report that the Montgomery County’s State’s Attorney’s Office announced Monday, April 5, 2022, that an investigation by prosecutors in neighboring Howard County into Ryan LeRoux’s death was complete and a grand jury found that the shooting was legally justified. Michael Kunzelman/AP Show More Show Less
FILE - Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones reviews an officers' body camera footage from a fatal police shooting on July 16 at a McDonald's in Gaithersburg, Md., during a news conference in Gaithersburg, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
FILE - Rhonda LeRoux, left, speaks to reporters about the killing of her 21-year-old son, Ryan LeRoux, by police outside a McDonald's in Montgomery County, Maryland, on July 16 in Gaithersburg, Md. Ryan's 19-year-old brother, Matt LeRoux is to her right.
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Four Maryland police officers won’t be charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Black man in a McDonald’s drive-thru last summer, officials said.
The Montgomery County’s State’s Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an investigation by prosecutors in neighboring Howard County into Ryan LeRoux's July 2021 death was complete and a grand jury found the shooting was legally justified under the circumstances, news outlets reported.