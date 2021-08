TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A state grand jury has declined to file charges against northern New Jersey police officers over a 2019 traffic stop that led to an upstate New York motorist being hit and killed.

The incident occurred on westbound Interstate 80. According to the state attorney general's office, Montville police officers pulled over 25-year-old Kevin Cruz of Black River, New York at about 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2019.