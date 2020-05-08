Officer shot while responding to social distancing complaint

LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) — Three suspects were arrested Friday in connection with the shooting of a Mississippi police officer who responded to a call about a party where people were reportedly not practicing social distancing, authorities told a news outlet.

The Lexington police officer drove himself to the hospital Thursday night after being shot while responding to the disturbance call, WLBT-TV quoted Holmes County Sheriff Willie March as saying. The officer was in stable condition Friday, news outlets reported.

Kiara Brown, Jamie Pernell and Ayquanya Brown were arrested about 1 a.m. Friday by the Lexington Police Department, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the sheriff said.

Authorities did not immediately release any charges against the suspects. It’s unclear whether they have attorneys who can comment for them.

Under Mississippi’s “safer at home” order, people are still banned from indoor gatherings in groups of 10 or more, and are required to maintain distance of at least 6 feet (2 meters) from one another to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Groups of 20 or fewer are allowed to gather outdoors.