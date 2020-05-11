Officer fatally shoots man who fired gun after crash

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police officer fatally shot a man who fired a gun after being involved in a weekend crash, authorities said.

The circumstances that led to Saturday's shooting in Coffee County were being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the agency said in a statement.

After a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper responded to the crash along Interstate 24 , the driver retrieved a gun from the vehicle and began firing, the statement said. The trooper returned fire, killing the man.

William Pound, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene, the bureau said. The trooper wasn't injured. The bureau did not identify the trooper involved.

The shooting remains under investigation.