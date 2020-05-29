Off-duty officer shot, wounded during scuffle with armed man

Police officers enter a CVS store during an investigation into the shooting of off-duty police officer Robert Friel, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An off-duty Philadelphia police lieutenant was shot and wounded early Friday while trying to help another officer apprehend an armed man, authorities said.

Lt. Robert Friel, 48, was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery for a leg wound. He was said to be doing well and was expected to make a full recovery.

The 50-year-old armed man, whose name has not been released, had been reported missing around 10 p.m. Thursday by a caller who also said the man had been using drugs. The caller said the man had two handguns and a “high-powered” rifle and was driving a gray Acura.

An officer on routine patrol spotted the man's car in a pharmacy parking lot around 6:45 a.m. Friday, then soon spotted the man and confronted him.

Friel, who had just completed his shift and happened to be passing by, saw what was happening and went to help the other officer. All three then entered the pharmacy and a struggled ensued.

The man then fired his gun and shot Friel in the left leg, authorities said. He also gained possession of Friel's service weapon and fired one shot, which hit the floor. He was soon subdued.

No other injuries were reported. The man was expected to face charges, but those counts have not been announced.

Friel, a 28-year veteran of the force, is the married father of three children. His brother, Joseph Friel, was also a city officer. Joseph Friel was killed in the line of duty in the 1990s when he was struck by a drunken driver.