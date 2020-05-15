Occupant pulled from burning Missouri house dies of injuries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The occupant pulled out of a burning house Friday in Missouri has died of his injuries, authorities said.

The Jefferson City Fire Department said in a news release that the fire appears to have started in the living room area near or on furniture. The occupant was found in the bedroom unresponsive.

The name has not been released and no other details were immediately available.