Oakdale man is Louisiana's 12th house fire death this year

OAKDALE, La. (AP) — The 12th Louisiana resident to die in a house fire this year may have been trying to stay warm, Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said Friday, renewing his call for home heating safety as cold weather moved into the state.

The victim’s body was found in a bedroom after the Oakdale Fire Department put out the blaze Thursday afternoon, a news release from Browning's office said. His identity has not been confirmed but he’s believed to be a 56-year-old man who lived in the house.