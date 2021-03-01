Golden Globe winners include Jason Sudeikis and Jodie Foster

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Complete list of winners at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards: MOVIES: Best motion picture, drama: “Nomadland” Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Best actor, motion picture musical or comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” Best actress, motion picture musical or comedy: Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot” Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Best supporting actress, motion picture: Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian.” Best supporting actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” Best screenplay, motion picture: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Best animated movie: “Soul” Best original song: “Io Sì (Seen)” Best original score, motion picture: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul” Best motion picture, foreign language: “Minari” TV: Best drama TV series: “The Crown” Best comedy or musical TV series: “Schitt’s Creek” Best limited series or TV movie: “The Queen’s Gambit” Best actress, limited series or television movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit.” Best actress, television series, drama: Emma Corrin, “The Crown” Best actor, television series, drama: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” Best supporting actress, television: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” Best actor, television series, musical or comedy: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Best actor, limited series or television movie: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, “Small Axe”