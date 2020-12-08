Virtual ‘Nutcracker’ upcoming at Darien Arts Center

Virtual performances of 'Scenes from the Nutcracker' by the Darien Arts Center will be streamed by DAF Media on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Links are available for $25 and an electronic version is available for an additional $15 at darienarts.org.

DARIEN — Scenes from the Nutcracker, a Darien Arts Center family favorite, returns virtually this year to comply with pandemic restrictions.

DAF Media will be streaming live performances of the show at 2 and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 from the Arts Center. Links to the performances, as well as an electronic version of the show will be available at darienarts.org.

Scenes from the Nutcracker has been a Darien holiday tradition since 2002. Darien Arts Center’s dance companies provide an introduction to attending dance performances for the younger set. The Tchaikovsky holiday classic is abbreviated to an hour-long narrated show, specifically geared for young audiences.

“The Nutcracker was written for children,” says DAC dance director and show choreographer Bonnie Gombos.

“The original version is just a bit long for little ones, so we’ve adapted Scenes from the Nutcracker keeping them in mind,” she said.

This year’s production features new dances and colorful costumes. The dances consist of members from the DAC dance department’s junior, senior and adult companies. Links to the shows are $25 and an electronic version of the show is available for an additional $15.

For questions, call the DAC at 203-655-8683 or visit darienarts.org.