Not to late: Sign up for Community Fund’s 40th annual Road Race

It’s not too late to sign up for the 40th annual Darien Road Race. The race will be held this Sunday, Sept. 15, at Pear Tree Point Beach and includes a 1.5 mile Fun Run and five mile race. The 1.5 mile Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. the five-mile run will start at 9:30. The race will feature “The Finish Line” tent with music, games, sponsor booths, silent auction and an awards ceremony. The Darien Road Race brings together families, athletes and adults young and old to celebrate the spirit of our town and support The Community Fund of Darien (TCF). The race is the only major fundraising event for The Community Fund of Darien, the 68-year old nonprofit organization that addresses the needs of the most vulnerable in the community.

Not a runner? Sponsor one of the 30+ individual and teams taking on the challenge by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/CT/Darien/DarienRoadRace or the TCF website, www.communityfunddarien.org.

The large collection of silent auction items will be available for viewing prior to the race via AccelEvents (www.tiny.cc/DRRAuction), and will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening to give runners, spectators, and for those not in attendance an opportunity to participate.

The registration fee is $45 ($55 on race day) and $20 for children 12 and under. Participants can register and learn more about the race at www.tiny.cc/DRR19. Be sure to check out TCF’s Facebook and Instagram pages for regular updates. The first 500 registered runners will receive an official 2019 Darien Road Race t-shirt on race day. All funds raised at the Darien Road Race will benefit The Community Fund of Darien’s community initiatives and, through its grant program, local nonprofits serving the critical needs of our neighbors in Stamford, Norwalk and Darien.

The race is made possible by the support of local business sponsors and many wonderful volunteers. The Title Sponsor for the 2019 Darien Road Race is Newport Academy. The Residence at Selleck’s Woods is the Platinum Sponsor for the Fun Run. Gold Sponsors are Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists, The Darien Boat Club and Hollow Tree Self Storage. Silver Sponsors include Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group, Vineyard Vines, Baywater Properties, Kumon, Laurel Road Bank, Palmer’s Market, Performance Physical Therapy, Trinity Church and Bankwell. Bronze Sponsors are the Southfield Center for Development, Christine Hamilton-Hall, DMD, MD, Hutchinson Tree Care Specialists, Methodist Family Center Preschool,

JetBlue and Sheree Frank/Houlihan Lawrence. OrangeTheory Fitness and American Family Care Urgent Care are Valued Sponsors.

For 68 years, The Community Fund of Darien has addressed the needs of the most vulnerable in our community by investing in critical and effective programs in Darien, Stamford and Norwalk with the help of volunteer grant panelists who assess social service organizations. The Community Fund of Darien at 203-655-8775 or visit the website at: www.communityfunddarien.org