Not cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year? Here are some options in Darien

Many Darien caterers, restaurants and markets are offering to feed your Thanksgiving feast this year, including the above family meal from Palmer's Market.

DARIEN —With larger Thanksgiving celebrations in Connecticut, the region and the country this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some might be less inclined to make the large spread for the table themselves.

For Darien residents interested in simplifying their holiday, several restaurants, eateries and markets are offering alternatives. If you think you missed your window, you still have time to order.

For the traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, there are several options. Palmer’s Market is offering options to order a raw turkey to cook oneself, different-sized pre-prepared meals, platters, appetizers and more. All orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m. and picked up under an outdoor tent at Palmer’s on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Palmer’s is also offering residents a way to contribute a turkey to the The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County on behalf of turkey drives at Holmes, Tokeneke or Royle schools.

Rory’s is offering take out entree meals which can be ordered through Sunday, Nov. 22, and can be picked up either Wednesday or Thanksgiving Day. Choices include a whole stuffed herb-roasted turkey with traditional sides like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce that serves eight, or smaller meals like filet mignon or a herb roasted turkey breast with sides that serve four.

Darien Butcher Shop is offering three different farm raised turkeys, as well as other specialty meats such as duck, lamb, ham and more. Sides offered include mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, creamed spinach and their signature gravy.

Ten Twenty Post is not offering a special Thanksgiving dinner but it is offering take-out of its menu in advance.

Four Forks on Darien’s Tokeneke Road is offering a variety of items on its Thanksgiving menu that must be ordered by Friday. Appetizers include curry dip, crudite, cheese and charcuterie board, and salted wheelhouse pretzels with cheddar beer dip. A traditional turkey dinner is also offered with a variety of sides. Those interested should contact megan@fourforks.net for menu options and to place an order.

The Water’s Edge at Giovanni’s is offering a variety of Thanksgiving to go meals that need to be ordered by Saturday, Nov. 21. Choose from a variety of oven ready turkey sizes, with sides of whipped potatoes, Jack Daniel’s candied yams, cranberry sauce, green beans and shallots, dinner rolls and dessert.

Aux Delicies in the Goodwives Shopping Center is offering a full “Thanksgiving made easy” meal complete with raw turkey, with roasting pan, herb butter and roasting instructions, traditional sides and relishes such as fresh cranberry relish with orange and port, along with dessert. They are also offering a la cart additions of other meats, sauces, and sides.

While at Goodwives, Darien Cheese can fill Thanksgiving charcuterie platter needs.

Whole Foods in Darien asks that Thanksgiving meals are ordered in advance, and is offering an assortment of full turkey meals in different sizes to choose from.

Jennifer’s Kitchen at White Bridge on Tokeneke Road also is offering a full traditional dinner with the turkey and sides, or just the sides if you are content cooking your own turkey.

Making a turkey but have family members with more restricted diets? Bistro Baldanzo’s menu offers a variety of Thanksgiving sides and desserts, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten free. Order by Monday, Nov. 23.

Michael Joseph’s is also offering to cater your Thanksgiving, with whole roasted turkey or turkey breast, traditional New England stuffing, and a variety of sides and relishes.

Fjord Fish Market has an assortment of appetizers, dips and pies to offer for Thanksgiving Day.

Rowayton Seafood is offering a several-course meal option for Thanksgiving, including first course options of endive and arugula salad, a sauteed crab cake, or shrimp cocktail among others. The second choice includes a traditional turkey dinner, a pan roasted salmon, and a stuffed roasted acorn squash. The third course is a mix of holiday desserts.

For its Thanksgiving menu, Rowayton Market is offering uncooked meats to order, but also cooked meats such as the whole roasted turkey, turkey breast, beef tenderloin or a glazed spiral ham. Soups, sauces and a variety of Thanksgiving sides are available.

If you want to skip the turkey and go for a traditional Italian meal this Thanksgiving, Papa Joe’s Risorante is offering pick up catering orders through Wednesday. They are closed Thanksgiving day.

While you are shopping and prepping for your Thanksgiving, whatever that may mean, remember there are many with nothing on their Thanksgiving table. Donate to Person-to-Person, The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County, or grab a grocery store gift card and donate it to Darien Human Services.