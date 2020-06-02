Norwalk man cited for trespassing after biking in private Tokeneke neighborhood

A Norwalk man was cited for trespassing in the private neighborhood of Tokeneke last weekend after he failed to stop for one of the neighborhood’s constables, police said.

On Saturday, May 30, at about 11 a.m., the Tokeneke constable on duty observed a bicyclist on Tokeneke Trail whom he did not recognize as a resident of the private association. The constable made contact with the bicyclist, who allegedly stated he had ridden into the area to attempt to see a friend who was not home.

The constable attempted to get further detail about the visit, but noted that the bicyclist was hesitant and seemed to want to end the encounter, police said. The bicyclist allegedly rode off in spite of being told to stay while the constable concluded his investigation. The bicyclist further informed the constable that he was refusing to stop, according to police.

Eventually the bicyclist stopped on Tokeneke Road just over the town line in Rowayton, police said. The bicyclist, identified as Matthew Fortuna, 49, of Norwalk, was issued a payable infraction for simple trespass and disobeying the signal of an officer. Police saidthat the individual Fortuna said he was attempting to visit had been home and in his yard, but had not seen Fortuna for over a year.